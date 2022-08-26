Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS) Downgraded by Bank of America to “Underperform”

Bank of America lowered shares of Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $13.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $26.00.
Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Pharvaris to $40.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Pharvaris in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. They set an outperform rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.80.
Pharvaris Trading Down 2.8 %
PHVS stock opened at $9.80 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.82. Pharvaris has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $27.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $312.03 million, a PE ratio of -3.77 and a beta of -0.79.
Institutional Trading of Pharvaris
About Pharvaris
Pharvaris N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases. The company develops PHA121, a small molecule bradykinin B2-receptor antagonist that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of hereditary angioedema (HAE).
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Pharvaris (PHVS)
- Should AbbVie Inc. Have a Place in Your Dividend Portfolio?
- Is PayPal A Buy After Post-Earnings Price Jump?
- Williams-Sonoma’s High-End Consumers Are Still Spending
- Snowflake Stock Soars On Strong Results
- ShockWave Stuns With 40% Post-Earnings Price Move: Is It A Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Pharvaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pharvaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.