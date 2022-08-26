Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS) Downgraded by Bank of America to Underperform

Bank of America lowered shares of Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report released on Monday, Marketbeat reports. Bank of America currently has $13.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $26.00.
Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Pharvaris in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. They set an outperform rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Pharvaris to $40.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.80.
Pharvaris Trading Down 2.8 %
Shares of PHVS opened at $9.80 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $312.03 million, a PE ratio of -3.77 and a beta of -0.79. Pharvaris has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $27.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.82.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Pharvaris
Pharvaris N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases. The company develops PHA121, a small molecule bradykinin B2-receptor antagonist that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of hereditary angioedema (HAE).
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Pharvaris (PHVS)
