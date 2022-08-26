Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS) Downgraded by Bank of America to Underperform

Bank of America lowered shares of Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report released on Monday, Marketbeat reports. Bank of America currently has $13.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $26.00.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Pharvaris in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. They set an outperform rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Pharvaris to $40.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.80.

Shares of PHVS opened at $9.80 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $312.03 million, a PE ratio of -3.77 and a beta of -0.79. Pharvaris has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $27.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.82.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its stake in shares of Pharvaris by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,480,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,382,000 after purchasing an additional 24,783 shares during the period. Suvretta Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pharvaris in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,908,000. Novo Holdings A S lifted its stake in shares of Pharvaris by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Novo Holdings A S now owns 516,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,430,000 after purchasing an additional 97,378 shares during the period. Eventide Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pharvaris by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 302,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,659,000 after purchasing an additional 57,694 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pharvaris by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 56,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the period. 79.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pharvaris N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases. The company develops PHA121, a small molecule bradykinin B2-receptor antagonist that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of hereditary angioedema (HAE).

