Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays cut Phibro Animal Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com cut Phibro Animal Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ PAHC opened at $16.40 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $664.20 million, a PE ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.40. Phibro Animal Health has a 12-month low of $15.92 and a 12-month high of $26.55.

Phibro Animal Health ( NASDAQ:PAHC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.14). Phibro Animal Health had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 21.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Phibro Animal Health will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Phibro Animal Health in the 1st quarter worth $545,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Phibro Animal Health by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 776,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,853,000 after acquiring an additional 13,023 shares during the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC raised its stake in Phibro Animal Health by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 70,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its stake in Phibro Animal Health by 183.2% in the 1st quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 29,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 18,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management raised its stake in Phibro Animal Health by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 45,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,000 after acquiring an additional 4,537 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.06% of the company’s stock.

Phibro Animal Health Corporation develops, manufactures, and supplies a range of animal health and mineral nutrition products for livestock primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets products for a range of food animals, including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, and aquaculture.

