Phio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHIO) Stock Price Up 2.3%

Shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO – Get Rating) rose 2.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.73 and last traded at $0.72. Approximately 93,385 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 1,636,213 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.70.

Phio Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 2.3 %

The firm has a market cap of $9.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.83.

Get Phio Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Institutional Trading of Phio Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals by 465.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 234,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 193,349 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 304,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 19,242 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals by 125.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.15% of the company’s stock.

Phio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. develops immuno-oncology therapeutics in the United States. It offers INTASYL therapeutic platform focuses on targeting tumor and immune cells by regulating genes of the immune system. The company develops PH-762 that activates immune cells to recognize and kill cancer cells by reducing the expression of the checkpoint protein PD-1 for immunotherapy in adoptive cell transfer (ACT); PH-894 that silences the epigenetic protein BRD4, which is an intracellular regulator of gene expression for use in ACT; and PH-804 that targets the suppressive immune receptor TIGIT, which is a checkpoint protein present on T cells and natural killer cells for use in ACT.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Phio Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phio Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.