Picton Mahoney Asset Management Buys New Holdings in Chain Bridge I (NASDAQ:CBRG)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Chain Bridge I (NASDAQ:CBRG – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,982,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management owned 1.04% of Chain Bridge I at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CBRG. Towerview LLC purchased a new stake in Chain Bridge I during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,448,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chain Bridge I by 164.6% during the 1st quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 490,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,873,000 after acquiring an additional 304,981 shares during the period. MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new stake in Chain Bridge I during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,491,000. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Chain Bridge I during the 1st quarter valued at about $497,000. 7.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chain Bridge I alerts:

Chain Bridge I Price Performance

CBRG opened at $10.03 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.95. Chain Bridge I has a one year low of $9.81 and a one year high of $10.12.

Chain Bridge I Company Profile

Chain Bridge I does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It also intends to focus on partnering with a technology company that will advance the United States national security and intelligence interests.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chain Bridge I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chain Bridge I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.