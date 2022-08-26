Picton Mahoney Asset Management Grows Position in Revolution Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:REVH)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Revolution Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:REVH – Get Rating) by 66.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 250,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management owned approximately 0.45% of Revolution Healthcare Acquisition worth $2,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Revolution Healthcare Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $49,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Revolution Healthcare Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Fifth Lane Capital LP purchased a new position in Revolution Healthcare Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $244,000. MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Revolution Healthcare Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $292,000. Finally, DLD Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Revolution Healthcare Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $307,000. 87.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Revolution Healthcare Acquisition alerts:

Revolution Healthcare Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:REVH opened at $9.81 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.78. Revolution Healthcare Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.62 and a 52-week high of $9.98.

About Revolution Healthcare Acquisition

Revolution Healthcare Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, share exchange, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It focuses on pursuing opportunities in health care, life sciences, and technology industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Revolution Healthcare Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolution Healthcare Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.