Picton Mahoney Asset Management Increases Position in Sierra Lake Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SIER)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Sierra Lake Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SIER – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 300,002 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,002 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management owned approximately 3.48% of Sierra Lake Acquisition worth $2,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tuttle Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Sierra Lake Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $548,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Sierra Lake Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,621,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Sierra Lake Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,445,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Sierra Lake Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,082,000. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sierra Lake Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $489,000.

Sierra Lake Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of SIER stock opened at $9.97 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.89. Sierra Lake Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.65 and a 52 week high of $10.40.

About Sierra Lake Acquisition

Sierra Lake Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. Sierra Lake Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

