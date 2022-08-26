Picton Mahoney Asset Management Makes New $3.22 Million Investment in Focus Impact Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FIAC)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Focus Impact Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FIAC – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 325,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,224,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIAC. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Focus Impact Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $8,960,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Focus Impact Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $8,509,000. HBK Investments L P acquired a new stake in Focus Impact Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $6,416,000. Taconic Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Focus Impact Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $5,886,000. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Focus Impact Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $3,973,000. 30.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIAC opened at $9.98 on Friday. Focus Impact Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.68 and a 12 month high of $10.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.94.

Focus Impact Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in the education technology, technology-enabled manufacturing and services, and financial and healthcare technology sectors.

