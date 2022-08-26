Picton Mahoney Asset Management Purchases 30,038 Shares of Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its position in Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Rating) by 33.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 120,344 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,038 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in Flywire were worth $3,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FLYW. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Flywire by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 38,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after buying an additional 2,065 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Flywire during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $345,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Flywire by 273.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 60,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after purchasing an additional 44,545 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Flywire by 290.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 475,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,102,000 after purchasing an additional 353,887 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc bought a new position in Flywire during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $997,000. Institutional investors own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Flywire alerts:

Insider Transactions at Flywire

In related news, Director Phillip John Riese sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.78, for a total transaction of $93,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $307,128.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Phillip John Riese sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.78, for a total transaction of $93,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $307,128.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Rob Orgel sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 126,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,150,475. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,041,748 shares of company stock valued at $92,099,793 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Flywire Stock Up 1.8 %

FLYW opened at $26.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Flywire Co. has a 1-year low of $14.56 and a 1-year high of $57.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.34.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $56.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.61 million. Flywire had a negative return on equity of 7.37% and a negative net margin of 14.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.16) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Flywire Co. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FLYW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Flywire to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Flywire in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Flywire from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Flywire from $39.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.71.

Flywire Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Flywire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flywire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.