Picton Mahoney Asset Management Purchases 50,000 Shares of Vector Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:VAQC)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its position in Vector Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:VAQC – Get Rating) by 25.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 250,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in Vector Acquisition Co. II were worth $2,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VAQC. Omni Event Management Ltd bought a new position in Vector Acquisition Co. II in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,334,000. Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new position in Vector Acquisition Co. II during the fourth quarter worth about $1,953,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Vector Acquisition Co. II by 101.0% during the first quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 201,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,960,000 after buying an additional 101,000 shares during the last quarter. Tegean Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vector Acquisition Co. II during the fourth quarter worth about $489,000. Finally, Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new position in Vector Acquisition Co. II during the first quarter worth about $340,000. Institutional investors own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

Vector Acquisition Co. II Stock Performance

Shares of VAQC opened at $9.87 on Friday. Vector Acquisition Co. II has a 1 year low of $9.63 and a 1 year high of $9.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.79.

Vector Acquisition Co. II Profile

Vector Acquisition Corporation II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.

