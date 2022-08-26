Picton Mahoney Asset Management Purchases New Holdings in Papaya Growth Opportunity Corp. I (NASDAQ:PPYA)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Papaya Growth Opportunity Corp. I (NASDAQ:PPYA – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,484,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management owned about 2.81% of Papaya Growth Opportunity Corp. I as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Papaya Growth Opportunity Corp. I during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,533,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new position in Papaya Growth Opportunity Corp. I during the first quarter valued at approximately $13,406,000. Finally, Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new position in Papaya Growth Opportunity Corp. I during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,938,000.

Papaya Growth Opportunity Corp. I Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PPYA opened at $9.99 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.98. Papaya Growth Opportunity Corp. I has a 52 week low of $9.86 and a 52 week high of $10.02.

About Papaya Growth Opportunity Corp. I

Papaya Growth Opportunity Corp. I does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Papaya Growth Opportunity Corp. I was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Oakland, California.

