Picton Mahoney Asset Management Takes $2.50 Million Position in Cartica Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CITE)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in Cartica Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CITE – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,499,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management owned about 1.00% of Cartica Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cartica Acquisition in the first quarter worth $132,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cartica Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $2,717,000. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Cartica Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $3,000,000. 29.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cartica Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CITE opened at $10.08 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.03. Cartica Acquisition Corp has a 52-week low of $9.80 and a 52-week high of $10.10.

About Cartica Acquisition

Cartica Acquisition Corp does not have any significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify and complete a business combination in the technology sector in India.

