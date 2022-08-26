Picton Mahoney Asset Management Takes $2.72 Million Position in Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 52,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,720,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DOCS. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Doximity by 325.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 2,024 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in Doximity during the first quarter worth $231,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Doximity by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 172,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,004,000 after buying an additional 65,196 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Doximity by 2,559.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 109,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,686,000 after buying an additional 105,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Doximity during the 1st quarter valued at about $231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.88% of the company’s stock.

Doximity stock opened at $34.33 on Friday. Doximity, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.06 and a 1-year high of $107.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.18. The company has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 0.78.

DOCS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Doximity from $60.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Doximity from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Doximity from $70.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Doximity from $44.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Doximity from $72.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.47.

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

