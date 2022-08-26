Picton Mahoney Asset Management Takes $2.72 Million Position in Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 52,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,720,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DOCS. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Doximity by 325.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 2,024 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in Doximity during the first quarter worth $231,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Doximity by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 172,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,004,000 after buying an additional 65,196 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Doximity by 2,559.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 109,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,686,000 after buying an additional 105,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Doximity during the 1st quarter valued at about $231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.88% of the company’s stock.
Doximity Trading Up 1.4 %
Doximity stock opened at $34.33 on Friday. Doximity, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.06 and a 1-year high of $107.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.18. The company has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 0.78.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
About Doximity
Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Doximity (DOCS)
- Should AbbVie Inc. Have a Place in Your Dividend Portfolio?
- Is PayPal A Buy After Post-Earnings Price Jump?
- Williams-Sonoma’s High-End Consumers Are Still Spending
- Snowflake Stock Soars On Strong Results
- ShockWave Stuns With 40% Post-Earnings Price Move: Is It A Buy?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Doximity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Doximity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.