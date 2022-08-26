Picton Mahoney Asset Management Takes $3.36 Million Position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 50,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,360,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 192.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,924,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266,898 shares in the last quarter. DDD Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $22,418,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $18,210,000. Simplex Trading LLC increased its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 4,055.4% in the 4th quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 229,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,661,000 after acquiring an additional 223,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,122,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,141,000 after acquiring an additional 181,300 shares in the last quarter.

ARK Innovation ETF Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of ARKK opened at $45.78 on Friday. ARK Innovation ETF has a 1 year low of $35.10 and a 1 year high of $126.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.14.

