Picton Mahoney Asset Management Takes $3.50 Million Position in ESGEN Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ESAC)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in ESGEN Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ESAC – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,504,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management owned about 6.09% of ESGEN Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ESAC. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ESGEN Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $99,000. Fifth Lane Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of ESGEN Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $496,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of ESGEN Acquisition during the first quarter worth $511,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ESGEN Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $992,000. Finally, Starboard Value LP acquired a new stake in shares of ESGEN Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $3,855,000.

ESGEN Acquisition Price Performance

ESAC opened at $10.09 on Friday. ESGEN Acquisition Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.85 and a fifty-two week high of $10.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.06 and a 200-day moving average of $10.02.

ESGEN Acquisition Profile

ESGEN Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to target opportunities in the energy and infrastructure sector in North America.

