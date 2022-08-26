Pinebridge Investments L.P. Acquires 27,196 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 71.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 65,220 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,196 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. owned 0.07% of ANSYS worth $20,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in ANSYS by 167.6% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 91 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of ANSYS by 43.8% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 161 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in shares of ANSYS by 34.6% in the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 175 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its stake in shares of ANSYS by 254.3% in the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 163 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of ANSYS in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

Get ANSYS alerts:

ANSYS Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ ANSS opened at $267.21 on Friday. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52 week low of $225.92 and a 52 week high of $413.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $259.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $277.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $23.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.29, a P/E/G ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.29.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ANSYS ( NASDAQ:ANSS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.16. ANSYS had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 22.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ANSS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on ANSYS from $350.00 to $315.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Citigroup increased their target price on ANSYS to $311.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. TheStreet raised ANSYS from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on ANSYS to $329.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $277.55.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.18, for a total value of $204,944.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,035,223.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

About ANSYS

(Get Rating)

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.