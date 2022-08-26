Pinebridge Investments L.P. Acquires 5,846 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 238.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,846 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Booking were worth $19,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BKNG. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in shares of Booking by 78.9% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 6,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,086,000 after purchasing an additional 2,774 shares during the period. abrdn plc grew its stake in Booking by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 15,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,994,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Booking by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,835 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,596,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its stake in Booking by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 411 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $986,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in Booking by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,265,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. 89.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Booking alerts:

Booking Stock Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $2,008.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $79.76 billion, a PE ratio of 53.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.25. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,669.34 and a twelve month high of $2,715.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1,894.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,109.81.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $19.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $17.93 by $1.15. Booking had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 62.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.55) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 95.83 EPS for the current year.

BKNG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Booking from $2,985.00 to $2,650.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,000.00 to $2,600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Ascendiant Capital Markets set a $2,555.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,800.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,750.00 to $2,300.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Booking has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,557.20.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,126.07, for a total value of $1,594,552.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,126,519.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,126.07, for a total value of $1,594,552.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,126,519.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,000.13, for a total transaction of $300,019.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,538,814.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,400 shares of company stock valued at $2,925,212 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About Booking

(Get Rating)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.