Pinebridge Investments L.P. Grows Stock Holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 158.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 225,577 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 138,204 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. owned about 0.08% of Yum! Brands worth $26,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 280 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. LCM Capital Management Inc raised its position in Yum! Brands by 1.3% during the first quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 7,064 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $837,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in Yum! Brands by 3.9% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,541 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its position in Yum! Brands by 14.7% during the first quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 780 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Glenview Trust Co raised its position in Yum! Brands by 0.6% during the first quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 19,794 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,346,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. 79.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on YUM. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $142.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $124.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $148.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Yum! Brands from $137.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Yum! Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.46.

In other Yum! Brands news, Director Weir Mirian M. Graddick sold 1,215 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.30, for a total value of $143,734.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $145,863.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, Director Weir Mirian M. Graddick sold 1,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.30, for a total transaction of $143,734.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $145,863.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP David Eric Russell sold 4,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.52, for a total value of $527,888.08. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 17,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,046,366.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of YUM stock opened at $116.82 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $117.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.99. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.37 and a twelve month high of $139.85. The company has a market capitalization of $33.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.41, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.01.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.03). Yum! Brands had a net margin of 22.17% and a negative return on equity of 15.45%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 29th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 26th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.69%.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

