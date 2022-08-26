Pinebridge Investments L.P. Has $14.51 Million Holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) by 90.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,082 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,267 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $14,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,030,795 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $765,163,000 after purchasing an additional 73,315 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,552,655 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $585,009,000 after acquiring an additional 70,850 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,076,250 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $405,509,000 after acquiring an additional 133,654 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 924,738 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $347,506,000 after purchasing an additional 13,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 1.9% during the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 565,698 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $160,641,000 after purchasing an additional 10,598 shares during the last quarter. 93.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on CRL. Stephens set a $315.00 price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Monday, June 20th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $290.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Charles River Laboratories International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $317.67.

Shares of CRL stock opened at $213.85 on Friday. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $203.37 and a 12-month high of $460.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $223.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $251.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $10.88 billion, a PE ratio of 24.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.29.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.03. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 21.51% and a net margin of 12.02%. The company had revenue of $973.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $995.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.61 EPS. Charles River Laboratories International’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.13, for a total transaction of $45,226.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,695,815.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

