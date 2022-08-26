Pinebridge Investments L.P. Has $21.74 Million Stake in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its position in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) by 880.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 550,952 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 494,777 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in FOX were worth $21,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FOXA. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in FOX by 63.6% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in FOX during the first quarter worth $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in FOX during the first quarter worth $36,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in FOX by 287.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in FOX by 32.7% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. 56.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FOX alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Moffett Nathanson reduced their price objective on shares of FOX to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of FOX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of FOX to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of FOX from $48.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of FOX from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FOX has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.90.

FOX Stock Up 0.6 %

FOXA stock opened at $34.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.21 billion, a PE ratio of 16.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.63. Fox Co. has a 52 week low of $31.33 and a 52 week high of $44.95. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. FOX had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 14.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fox Co. will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FOX Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This is an increase from FOX’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.24. FOX’s payout ratio is 22.75%.

FOX Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOXA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.