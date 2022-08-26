Pinebridge Investments L.P. Lowers Holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. decreased its holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,368 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 10,507 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $22,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNPS. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Synopsys by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 141,220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,040,000 after buying an additional 10,895 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 42.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,907 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 4th quarter worth about $7,195,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 106.4% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 6,637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,446,000 after purchasing an additional 3,422 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 150,663 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,519,000 after purchasing an additional 31,292 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SNPS opened at $363.26 on Friday. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $255.02 and a 1-year high of $391.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.55 billion, a PE ratio of 55.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $338.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $315.89.

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.11. Synopsys had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 20.86%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total value of $720,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,924,560. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $720,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,924,560. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Chrysostomos L. Nikias sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.77, for a total value of $147,108.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,603,979.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 67,645 shares of company stock valued at $23,176,478. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SNPS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Synopsys from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Synopsys from $445.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Synopsys to $360.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Atlantic Securities decreased their price target on Synopsys to $350.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Synopsys in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $440.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Synopsys has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $401.73.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

