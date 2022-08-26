Pinebridge Investments L.P. Purchases 27,657 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 19.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 167,760 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,657 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $25,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lafayette Investments Inc. raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 82,477 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $12,469,000 after buying an additional 8,138 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. grew its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 1,508 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 1st quarter worth $973,000. Veritable L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 18,441 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,788,000 after purchasing an additional 2,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roundview Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 1st quarter worth $2,092,000. Institutional investors own 71.80% of the company’s stock.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $118.00 to $100.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $117.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $124.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $135.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.30.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Performance

Shares of TROW stock opened at $126.39 on Friday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $104.72 and a fifty-two week high of $224.55. The company has a market capitalization of $28.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.20, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $120.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.39.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.64 by ($0.85). The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 28.18% and a net margin of 33.26%. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current year.

T. Rowe Price Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 46.33%.

Insider Transactions at T. Rowe Price Group

In other news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,891 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.91, for a total value of $1,509,086.81. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 136,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,311,793.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.57, for a total transaction of $119,462.63. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,517,636.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.91, for a total value of $1,509,086.81. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 136,410 shares in the company, valued at $17,311,793.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TROW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.