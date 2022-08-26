Pinebridge Investments L.P. Purchases 95,441 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 51.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 280,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 95,441 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $24,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Vienna Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MS opened at $89.91 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.15, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.41. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $72.05 and a fifty-two week high of $109.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $13.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.50 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 22.76% and a return on equity of 14.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Morgan Stanley announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, June 27th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 14.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th were given a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. This is a boost from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.89%.

In other Morgan Stanley news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan bought 8,598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.41 per share, for a total transaction of $72,309.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,309.18. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Morgan Stanley from $123.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.75.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

