Pinebridge Investments L.P. Sells 1,451,395 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. lowered its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 68.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 655,484 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,451,395 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $15,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SWS Partners acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the first quarter worth about $25,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, SBK Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 53.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Moffett Nathanson cut their price objective on AT&T from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Tigress Financial dropped their price target on AT&T from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on AT&T from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on AT&T to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on AT&T from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AT&T presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.78.

AT&T Stock Performance

NYSE:T opened at $18.09 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.62 and a 12-month high of $21.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.91 billion, a PE ratio of 6.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.98.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $29.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.48 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The company’s revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th were issued a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.81%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

