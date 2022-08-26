Pinebridge Investments L.P. Sells 5,153 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. lessened its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,725 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 5,153 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $15,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC grew its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 90,680 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $24,121,000 after purchasing an additional 3,849 shares during the last quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 1,989 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,822 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC boosted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 13,082 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,480,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whitener Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,093,000. Institutional investors own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on BDX. Citigroup lowered shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $265.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $278.00 to $319.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $282.00 to $272.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $265.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $277.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at Becton, Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson and Trading Up 0.6 %

In other news, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $115,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,058 shares in the company, valued at $275,080. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 443 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $115,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,058 shares in the company, valued at $275,080. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Samrat S. Khichi sold 9,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.44, for a total transaction of $2,392,141.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,928 shares in the company, valued at $1,543,888.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,603 shares of company stock valued at $5,151,931. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

BDX opened at $260.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $74.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $248.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $256.30. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a fifty-two week low of $231.46 and a fifty-two week high of $280.62.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.16. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.74 earnings per share. Becton, Dickinson and’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is presently 60.00%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Further Reading

