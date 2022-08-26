Pinkcoin Price Reaches $0.0009 (PINK)

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 27.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 25th. Over the last week, Pinkcoin has traded up 20.5% against the US dollar. One Pinkcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. Pinkcoin has a market capitalization of $396,379.08 and $1.00 worth of Pinkcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.81 or 0.00226143 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00004025 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001525 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00009300 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004616 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $97.68 or 0.00452590 BTC.

Cryptostone (CPS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Rainmaker Games (RAIN) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000299 BTC.

About Pinkcoin

Pinkcoin (CRYPTO:PINK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 2nd, 2014. Pinkcoin’s total supply is 462,520,233 coins and its circulating supply is 437,259,797 coins. Pinkcoin’s official Twitter account is @Pinkcoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pinkcoin’s official website is getstarted.with.pink. The official message board for Pinkcoin is slack.with.pink. The Reddit community for Pinkcoin is /r/pinkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Pinkcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “PinkCoin (PC) is an X11 coin with a seven day PoW period before switching to being a pure PoS coin with a 1% annual interest rate. There is a hard cap of 380 million coins to be produced and a block time of 30 seconds. There was no premine. “

