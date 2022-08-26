Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL Buys New Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL bought a new stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,314 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in Chevron in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth about $1,105,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 85.0% during the first quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 222 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen raised their price objective on Chevron from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Chevron from $213.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $202.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $172.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.00.

Chevron Price Performance

Shares of CVX stock traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $164.11. 204,153 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,126,739. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $157.89. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $93.31 and a 1-year high of $182.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $322.44 billion, a PE ratio of 10.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.15.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $1.16. Chevron had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 19.73%. The company had revenue of $68.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 18.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 37.89%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 11,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.45, for a total transaction of $1,845,696.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,762. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.39, for a total transaction of $3,631,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,129.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 11,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.45, for a total transaction of $1,845,696.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $574,762. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 56,432 shares of company stock worth $9,034,446. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Chevron

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

