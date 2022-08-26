Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL cut its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 888 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for approximately 3.1% of Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $3,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VIG. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $524,811,000. Retirement Planning Group grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 81.8% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Planning Group now owns 644,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,542,000 after acquiring an additional 290,099 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,268,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,787,000 after buying an additional 256,724 shares in the last quarter. Cpwm LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,809,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,541,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,952,000 after purchasing an additional 188,783 shares in the last quarter.

VIG stock traded down $3.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $152.79. The company had a trading volume of 50,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,706,768. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $149.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.69. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $137.50 and a 12-month high of $172.87.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

