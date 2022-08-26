Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL Sells 292 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 292 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up 1.4% of Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VO. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,929,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,605,982,000 after purchasing an additional 3,186,848 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 13.0% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,380,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,090,000 after acquiring an additional 388,887 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2,286.3% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 353,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,008,000 after acquiring an additional 338,487 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,209,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,576,000 after acquiring an additional 262,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,991,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,254,000 after acquiring an additional 216,147 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 2.4 %

VO traded down $5.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $216.73. The company had a trading volume of 13,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 977,356. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $188.89 and a 12-month high of $261.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $208.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $219.17.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

