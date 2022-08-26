Piper Sandler Boosts Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Price Target to $211.00

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $175.00 to $211.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the software maker’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 29.96% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Workday from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Workday from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 28th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Workday from $229.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Workday from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Workday from $300.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Workday presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $250.72.

Workday Trading Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $162.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $157.62 and a 200 day moving average of $154.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,353.00 and a beta of 1.39. Workday has a 52 week low of $134.10 and a 52 week high of $307.81.

Insider Buying and Selling at Workday

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The software maker reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Workday had a negative net margin of 0.49% and a positive return on equity of 1.34%. On average, research analysts predict that Workday will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO James Bozzini sold 5,030 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.49, for a total value of $696,604.70. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 172,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,908,913.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Workday news, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 2,030 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.50, for a total transaction of $289,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 265,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,848,712.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO James Bozzini sold 5,030 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.49, for a total transaction of $696,604.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 172,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,908,913.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 119,883 shares of company stock worth $17,036,414 in the last three months. 21.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Workday

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Workday in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in Workday by 152.0% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 126 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Workday in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Workday by 72.6% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 252 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Workday by 68.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 252 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.64% of the company’s stock.

Workday Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. The company's applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. It offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

