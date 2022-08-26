Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) Director Sells $140,000.00 in Stock

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Get Rating) Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,794,033 shares in the company, valued at $19,558,231. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Karl Mr. Peterson also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, August 10th, Karl Mr. Peterson sold 60,000 shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.22, for a total value of $433,200.00.
- On Monday, June 27th, Karl Mr. Peterson sold 20,000 shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00.
- On Monday, June 13th, Karl Mr. Peterson sold 20,000 shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.68, for a total transaction of $153,600.00.
- On Friday, May 27th, Karl Mr. Peterson sold 30,000 shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.54, for a total transaction of $256,200.00.
Playa Hotels & Resorts Stock Up 0.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ PLYA opened at $7.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.58 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.99. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a 52 week low of $6.22 and a 52 week high of $9.81.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.00.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Playa Hotels & Resorts
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Playa Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter worth about $1,225,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its position in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 166.7% during the second quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 26,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 16,785 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 10.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 32,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 3,157 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its position in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 35.3% during the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 1,428,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,812,000 after acquiring an additional 372,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 1.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,557,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,313,000 after acquiring an additional 66,828 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.54% of the company’s stock.
Playa Hotels & Resorts Company Profile
Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V., together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates resorts in prime beachfront locations in Mexico and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2021, it owned a portfolio of 22 resorts with 8,366 rooms located in Mexico, Jamaica, and the Dominican Republic. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Playa Hotels & Resorts (PLYA)
- Should AbbVie Inc. Have a Place in Your Dividend Portfolio?
- Is PayPal A Buy After Post-Earnings Price Jump?
- Williams-Sonoma’s High-End Consumers Are Still Spending
- Snowflake Stock Soars On Strong Results
- ShockWave Stuns With 40% Post-Earnings Price Move: Is It A Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Playa Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Playa Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.