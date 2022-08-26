PlayGame (PXG) Market Cap Achieves $270,979.91

PlayGame (PXG) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 26th. One PlayGame coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. PlayGame has a total market cap of $270,979.91 and $1,494.00 worth of PlayGame was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, PlayGame has traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004839 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20,667.40 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004878 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004836 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00003802 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002474 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.51 or 0.00128249 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.69 or 0.00032372 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.09 or 0.00082675 BTC.

PlayGame Profile

PlayGame (PXG) is a coin. PlayGame’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,875,000 coins. PlayGame’s official Twitter account is @playgame_pxg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for PlayGame is medium.com/playgame-pxg. PlayGame’s official website is its.playgame.com.

Buying and Selling PlayGame

According to CryptoCompare, “PlayGame Token is an ERC20 cryptocurrency token with smart contract platform enabling game publishers, developers and communities to monetize directly from cryptocurrency crowds all over the world. The platform SDK will enable any game publisher or developer to implement their own token economy in their games. Enabling all games to have features like rewarding loyal users with tokens, implement pool prize on multiplayer games, tournaments and many more. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayGame directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlayGame should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PlayGame using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

