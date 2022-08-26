Playkey Trading 4.8% Lower Over Last Week (PKT)

Playkey (PKT) traded 19.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 26th. One Playkey coin can currently be purchased for $0.0051 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular exchanges. Playkey has a total market capitalization of $88,277.80 and approximately $49,359.00 worth of Playkey was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Playkey has traded 4.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Playkey Profile

Playkey (PKT) is a coin. Its launch date was November 1st, 2017. Playkey’s total supply is 19,893,268 coins and its circulating supply is 17,414,614 coins. The Reddit community for Playkey is /r/playkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Playkey’s official message board is medium.com/@playkey. Playkey’s official Twitter account is @playkey_en and its Facebook page is accessible here. Playkey’s official website is playkey.io.

Playkey Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Playkey is a cloud gaming platform that allows users to run games on low-tech computers by commanding high-tech servers that run the game itself. Playkey allows gamers to access any game while also providing private/professional GPU owners with a new way to earn revenue without “wasting” it on Proof of Work mining. PKT is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. It allows users to buy and sell cloud gaming subscriptions as well as other Playkey services and future products. “

