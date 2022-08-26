Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) Given “Underperform” Rating at Bank of America

Bank of America restated their underperform rating on shares of Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Bank of America currently has a $9.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on PLTK. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Playtika from $30.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Playtika from $35.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Playtika from $27.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Playtika from $35.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of Playtika from $35.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $21.42.

Get Playtika alerts:

Playtika Stock Performance

PLTK stock opened at $11.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 15.42 and a beta of 0.20. Playtika has a one year low of $10.29 and a one year high of $30.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.37.

Institutional Trading of Playtika

About Playtika

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PLTK. Jeneq Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Playtika during the 1st quarter valued at $51,379,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Playtika in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,155,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Playtika by 273.2% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,198,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,343,000 after purchasing an additional 2,341,243 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in shares of Playtika in the 1st quarter worth about $38,989,000. Finally, TIG Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Playtika in the 1st quarter worth about $24,480,000. Institutional investors own 20.08% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Playtika Holding Corp. develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and its own proprietary platforms.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Playtika Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Playtika and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.