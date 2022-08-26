Poolz Finance (POOLZ) Trading 9.2% Lower This Week

Poolz Finance (POOLZ) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 26th. In the last week, Poolz Finance has traded 9.2% lower against the US dollar. Poolz Finance has a market capitalization of $5.10 million and approximately $588,067.00 worth of Poolz Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Poolz Finance coin can currently be purchased for $1.37 or 0.00006628 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004826 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001641 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002153 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $166.65 or 0.00804272 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00016876 BTC.

About Poolz Finance

Poolz Finance’s genesis date was January 15th, 2021. Poolz Finance’s total supply is 4,992,280 coins and its circulating supply is 3,712,410 coins. Poolz Finance’s official Twitter account is @Poolz__.

Poolz Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Poolz is a fully-decentralized, swapping protocol that enables startups and project owners to auction their tokens for bootstrapping liquidity. As the blockchain-cryptocurrency community moves closer to absolute decentralization, Poolz empowers innovators in their pre-listing phase, bringing them closer to early-stage investors. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Poolz Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Poolz Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Poolz Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

