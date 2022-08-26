PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Shares Bought by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE grew its stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 230,274 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,748 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $30,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $275,588,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,452,009 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,699,182,000 after purchasing an additional 698,561 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,498,215 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,982,752,000 after purchasing an additional 338,189 shares during the period. Equity Investment Corp increased its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 91.6% in the 1st quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 468,649 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $61,426,000 after purchasing an additional 224,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 15.1% in the first quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,677,216 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $219,833,000 after purchasing an additional 220,471 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PPG. Vertical Research raised shares of PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Bank of America decreased their target price on PPG Industries from $172.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Berenberg Bank downgraded PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of PPG Industries to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $175.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $155.18.

PPG Industries Price Performance

PPG Industries Increases Dividend

PPG opened at $132.16 on Friday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.06 and a 1 year high of $177.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.06 billion, a PE ratio of 28.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.50.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th. This is a boost from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is currently 54.39%.

About PPG Industries

(Get Rating)

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.