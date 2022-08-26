PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) Shares Bought by Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd.

Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. increased its stake in PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,047,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 133,400 shares during the period. PRA Group comprises 4.1% of Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in PRA Group were worth $47,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Group One Trading L.P. lifted its stake in PRA Group by 106.7% during the 1st quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 11,133 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in PRA Group by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 17,280 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $779,000 after acquiring an additional 2,619 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in PRA Group by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 39,910 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,799,000 after acquiring an additional 10,870 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PRA Group by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares during the period. Finally, Hightower 6M Holding LLC acquired a new position in shares of PRA Group in the 1st quarter valued at $406,000. 98.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of PRA Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th.

Shares of PRAA traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.61. The stock had a trading volume of 3,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,704. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.79. PRA Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.22 and a fifty-two week high of $51.00.

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $258.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.98 million. PRA Group had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 10.87%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that PRA Group, Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PRA Group, Inc, a financial and business services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans in the Americas, Australia, and Europe. It is involved in the purchase of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit originators, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

