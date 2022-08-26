Private Advisor Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 102.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 404,169 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 204,484 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $30,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. First Command Bank boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. First Command Bank now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Icapital Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHG stock traded down $1.77 on Friday, reaching $64.83. The stock had a trading volume of 10,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,252,934. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $55.23 and a 1 year high of $84.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.93.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.