Private Advisor Group LLC Cuts Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Private Advisor Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 429,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,752 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises about 0.7% of Private Advisor Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $91,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 452.3% during the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 96.0% during the 1st quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VB traded down $4.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $196.77. 10,597 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 925,170. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $188.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $196.75. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $169.62 and a 52-week high of $241.06.

