Private Advisor Group LLC Grows Stock Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 762,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 98,082 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $31,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Bank of America by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC now owns 8,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Bank of America by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 758,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,276,000 after purchasing an additional 61,606 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,254,000. Cambridge Trust Co. increased its holdings in Bank of America by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 1,329,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,791,000 after purchasing an additional 17,382 shares during the period. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its holdings in Bank of America by 206.0% during the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,933,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301,443 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Stock Performance

BAC traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.56. 687,450 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,146,964. The stock has a market capitalization of $277.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.43. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $29.67 and a 52-week high of $50.11.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $22.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.79 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 11.51%. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 26.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BAC shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on Bank of America from $47.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Societe Generale raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Barclays cut their price objective on Bank of America from $58.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Bank of America from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Bank of America from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.66.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

