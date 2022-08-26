Private Advisor Group LLC Has $145.43 Million Stock Holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,504,296 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 649,795 shares during the period. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust makes up 1.1% of Private Advisor Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 3.43% of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust worth $145,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 205.1% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 600.0% during the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $164,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $194,000. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $194,000.

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CEF traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.07. 2,754 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 629,934. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a twelve month low of $15.60 and a twelve month high of $20.44.

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Company Profile

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust is an exchange traded commodity launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in commodity markets. It invests in London Good Delivery physical gold and silver bullion. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust was formed on October 26, 2017 and is domiciled in Canada.

