Private Advisor Group LLC Has $237.63 Million Stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 33.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 655,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 165,699 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises about 1.8% of Private Advisor Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 0.12% of Invesco QQQ Trust worth $237,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 159,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,314,000 after buying an additional 7,211 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 262,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $104,601,000 after buying an additional 46,664 shares in the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,251,000. Institutional investors own 42.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trust Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded down $8.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $312.52. The stock had a trading volume of 3,527,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,302,612. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $303.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $319.38. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $269.28 and a fifty-two week high of $408.71.

Invesco QQQ Trust Increases Dividend

About Invesco QQQ Trust

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.527 per share. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st.

(Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.