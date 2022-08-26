Private Advisor Group LLC Has $38.01 Million Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 170,573 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,669 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $38,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Paladin Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. Paladin Advisory Group LLC now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VOT traded down $5.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $196.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,740. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $166.75 and a one year high of $265.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $188.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $199.45.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.