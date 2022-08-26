Private Advisor Group LLC Has $54.39 Million Position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Private Advisor Group LLC reduced its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 701,183 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,835 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $54,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 115.4% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. First Command Bank acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the first quarter worth about $32,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the first quarter worth about $38,000.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

USMV traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $74.96. 988,050 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a one year low of $47.44 and a one year high of $55.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.63.

