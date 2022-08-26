Private Advisor Group LLC Has $78.25 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 496,168 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,952 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up 0.6% of Private Advisor Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 0.23% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF worth $78,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspire Wealth Management Corp acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Hudock Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 833.3% during the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock traded down $2.90 during trading on Friday, hitting $146.03. 51,909 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,116,963. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $129.56 and a 1-year high of $164.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $141.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.59.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.