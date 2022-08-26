Private Advisor Group LLC Raises Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 394,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 12,977 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 0.11% of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF worth $65,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWD. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 189,732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,862,000 after buying an additional 24,337 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 58.2% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 24,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,043,000 after buying an additional 8,852 shares during the period. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,179,000. Tiedemann Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 72.1% in the 4th quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 26,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,449,000 after buying an additional 11,096 shares during the period. Finally, Aire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $632,000.

IWD stock traded down $2.73 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $155.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,316,957. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $139.96 and a 52-week high of $171.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.03.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

