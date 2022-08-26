Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 1,269 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Private Advisor Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 263,484 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,269 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $33,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of Blackstone by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 89,623 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $11,377,000 after acquiring an additional 2,069 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,022 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $891,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 107,757 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $13,679,000 after buying an additional 10,577 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,079,185 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $136,983,000 after buying an additional 38,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens & Northern Corp raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp now owns 10,589 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,344,000 after buying an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. 63.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Blackstone Trading Down 5.4 %

Shares of Blackstone stock traded down $5.66 on Friday, hitting $99.78. 174,972 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,411,999. Blackstone Inc. has a one year low of $86.97 and a one year high of $149.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $98.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.70. The company has a market capitalization of $70.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.44.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. Blackstone had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 22.48%. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.09%. Blackstone’s payout ratio is currently 92.70%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $127.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Blackstone from $154.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Blackstone from $136.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Blackstone from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Blackstone to $102.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.36.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 64,253 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.21, for a total value of $2,133,842.13. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,161,735 shares in the company, valued at $38,581,219.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 64,253 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.21, for a total value of $2,133,842.13. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,161,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,581,219.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 71,223 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.95, for a total value of $6,691,400.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,141,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,287,611.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 284,718 shares of company stock worth $13,888,209. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Blackstone

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

