PROG (NYSE:PRG) Trading Down 6.9%

PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG – Get Rating) traded down 6.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $19.05 and last traded at $19.25. 6,206 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 603,411 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.67.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp decreased their target price on PROG from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Raymond James cut PROG from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Stephens set a $21.00 price objective on PROG in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Finally, TheStreet cut PROG from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.29. The stock has a market cap of $997.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 2.01.

In related news, CFO Brian Garner bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.39 per share, for a total transaction of $48,475.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $746,960.97. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Brian Garner bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.39 per share, for a total transaction of $48,475.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $746,960.97. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Curtis Linn Doman bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.25 per share, for a total transaction of $962,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 72,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,386,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased 53,700 shares of company stock worth $1,034,243 over the last 90 days. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PRG. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in PROG by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 221,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,991,000 after acquiring an additional 29,349 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH bought a new stake in PROG during the fourth quarter worth $200,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in PROG by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 24,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 5,421 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in PROG by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 101,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,601,000 after acquiring an additional 22,987 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in PROG by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 22,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 4,408 shares during the period. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

