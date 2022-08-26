Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) CEO Sells $247,650.00 in Stock

Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) CEO Yogesh K. Gupta sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.53, for a total transaction of $247,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,467,100. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Progress Software Price Performance

PRGS stock opened at $50.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.61. Progress Software Co. has a twelve month low of $41.68 and a twelve month high of $53.99. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.58, a PEG ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 1.02.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 28th. The software maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. Progress Software had a return on equity of 41.13% and a net margin of 16.42%. The firm had revenue of $148.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.45 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Progress Software Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

Progress Software Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Progress Software

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.56%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PRGS. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in Progress Software in the first quarter valued at $85,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Progress Software in the first quarter valued at $108,000. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its holdings in Progress Software by 139.2% in the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 2,383 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 8,469 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Progress Software by 50.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,622 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the period. 99.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on PRGS shares. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Progress Software from $60.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Progress Software in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Progress Software in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Progress Software presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.25.

About Progress Software

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications. The company offers OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; developer tools that consists of components for user interface development for Web, mobile, desktop, chat, and AR/VR apps, as well as automated application testing and reporting tools; Sitefinity, a web content management and customer analytics platform; Corticon, a business rules management system that provides applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities.

Featured Articles

