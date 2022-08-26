Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.02-$0.03 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.06. The company issued revenue guidance of $190.00 million-$197.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $192.00 million. Progyny also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.14-$0.19 EPS.

Progyny Stock Up 0.5 %

PGNY stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $43.85. The stock had a trading volume of 385,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 772,519. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.89. Progyny has a twelve month low of $25.67 and a twelve month high of $68.32. The firm has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.33, a PEG ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 1.85.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.07. Progyny had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 17.11%. The firm had revenue of $195.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.51 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Progyny will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Progyny news, Director Norman Payson sold 6,618 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.35, for a total value of $181,002.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 451,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,338,132. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Director Norman Payson sold 6,618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.35, for a total transaction of $181,002.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 451,120 shares in the company, valued at $12,338,132. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Peter Anevski sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.68, for a total transaction of $714,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 324,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,517,246.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 108,289 shares of company stock valued at $4,263,482 over the last ninety days. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Progyny during the first quarter valued at about $62,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in Progyny during the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Progyny by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Progyny during the 1st quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Progyny by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 2,461 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

